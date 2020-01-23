teenage-boy-killed-in-knife-fight-in-bakersfield

A 17-year-old youth was killed in a knife fight that authorities say started as a confrontation at a bus stop outside a high school as students were leaving school for the day.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2: 40 p.m. Tuesday to a call about multiple people being stabbed in the area of Foothill Road and Morning Drive, near Foothill High School.

The 17-year-old student died at the scene. Authorities have not released his name, but a family member told the Bakersfield Californian he was Jose Flores.

His aunt, Alma Valenzuela, told the newspaper that Flores was “a great kid, an awesome kid.”

“He would make everyone laugh every weekend at our family gatherings,” Valenzuela said. “[Our family is] devastated. We all are.”

Jason Cruz, 23, was also stabbed and has been booked into the Kern County jail on suspicion of homicide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old boy was also stabbed and has been booked into the juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.