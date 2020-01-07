teen-with-down’s-syndrome-joins-hip-hop-dance-company

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Teenager Francesca Goff, from Cornwall, was born with Down’s syndrome – but it hasn’t stopped her becoming a dancer.

Her parents, Annemarie and Frank, initially worried about Francesca and the quality of life she would lead.

But after discovering dancing, fearless Francesca would strut her stuff at every opportunity – and she now dances at shows throughout the UK, and has even been to the UN in Geneva to speak about her experiences.

The 18-year-old now dances with three groups in Cornwall – PicNMix, a group by the Cornwall Down’s Syndrome Support Group; Collective Dance Group and TR14ers – a hip hop community dance charity.

Francesca explained: ‘I like to make my family proud and myself proud and I want to work hard as best as I can.

‘I like being with my friends having fun and learning to communicate well and learn new dances.’

In her earlier years, Francesca’s waking and speech were delayed, which is common in people with Down’s syndrome.

But now her life has completely transformed, and the family travel from their home in Camborne so Francesca can dance at Public Health conferences.

Mum Annemarie added: ‘She has always enjoyed dancing.

‘Her real love of dancing started in primary school and since then she has performed for local festivals all around Cornwall to raise the profile of Down’s syndrome and show people what they are actually capable of.’

The Goffs have always tried to spread awareness of Down’s Syndrome – but said there is a lot more to be done.

Francesca’s dad Frank said: ‘People always ask the question “is life tough having a child with Down’s syndrome?” and my answer is always the same and that is that it is like having any other child.

‘But the more people get out there about Down’s syndrome the less afraid of it people are.’

Sister Cecily, who went to the same school as Francesca, is also proud of her as she was often left out with her peers during her studies.

She said: ‘Down’s syndrome has always been a part of my life so I never thought it was a thing.

‘But when I went to secondary schools you get the segregation of kids with special needs but they are fine when they speak to you in the playground.

‘It is important that that is exposed and shown as normal and it’s something that needs to be focused on more.’

Helen Laverty, the professional lead for Learning Disability Nursing at the University of Nottingham, met Francesca in Geneva.

‘She is never afraid to speak up or out,’ she said.

‘She is the most effective role model for young children and parents with Down’s syndrome who are just entering the scary world of mainstream education.

‘Francesca inspires people to dream big.’

MORE: Little boy with Down’s Syndrome and a breathing condition models for Primark

MORE: Texas woman creates hyper realistic Down Syndrome baby dolls

MORE: Student with Down syndrome makes history by graduating from college