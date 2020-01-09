teen-who-stabbed-pregnant-girlfriend-to-death-gets-65-years-in-jail

A teenager who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend to death because it was too late for her to get an abortion has been sentenced to 65 years in jail.

Aaron Trejo, 17, was given 55 years for the murder of 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang and ten years for the death of their unborn child on Tuesday in St Joseph County, Indiana.

Trejo’s age and psychological maturity were considered in the sentencing, as he was 16 when he strangled and stabbed Rouhselang to death before leaving her body and the unborn child to die in a dumpster in December 2018.

However, Trejo’s propensity for extreme violence and the planning that went into the killing earned him a harsher sentence.

In court, Trejo reportedly offered an apology to Rouhselang’s family, saying: ‘There is no excuse for what I’ve done. Saying I’m sorry wouldn’t be enough, but it’s all I can give.’

Trejo pleaded guilty to the horrific murder in October 2019, accepting a plea deal for murder and feticide. He reportedly told prosecutors that he was upset that Breana was too far along to have an abortion and the pair had an argument about the pregnancy.

Deputy prosecutor Chris Fronk said: ‘The goal of the defendant in this case was to kill the child, and Breana was in the way of that, so he killed her in order to accomplish that.’

After Trejo’s sentencing, Breana’s mother Melissa Wallace cried as she said: ‘All I just want to say is I’m glad we got justice for Bre, but no amount of time will ever replace what he took from me.’

‘It’s like living a nightmare every day.’

Trejo will serve both sentences consecutively because ‘two lives lost and two lives intentionally taken,’ said Fronk

He will have to serve at least 75 percent of his sentence, which would put his age upon release at approximately 66 years old.

Both Trejo and Breana were students at Mishawaka High school.