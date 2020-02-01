teen-suspect-in-killing-of-14-year-old-boy-in-st.-louis-turns-himself-in

Timothy Lucas, in a recent family photo.

ST. LOUIS • A 14-year-old has turned himself in to police in the killing of a teenage boy in St. Louis earlier this month. The suspect, who police have not named, has been remanded to juvenile courts for the killing of Timothy Lucas, 14, of Washington Park.

Erin Heffernan

Timothy, who his family called Tim, was shot and killed the evening of Jan. 18 in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis, police have said.He had family and friends in that neighborhood and was walking to a store when he was shot in the chest, family members said earlier this month. Tim died about an hour later at a hospital. Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting.The boy’s father Theordore Lucas got news of the arrest just before Tim’s funeral was set to begin at 11 a.m. Friday. “I am glad because that may give some peace to our family,” he said. “But I wish that boy never did this. I would still have my son and this boy’s life wouldn’t be ruined by this. They were too young for this.” Tim’s grandmother Agatha Davis begged the shooter to turn himself in during an interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this month “I want people to know (Tim) wasn’t a bad boy, he could be sweet,” said Davis, who Tim lived with along with his dad for the past few years.