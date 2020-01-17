teen-‘stabbed-foster-mother-and-friend-to-death-then-stuffed-body-in-duffel-bag’

A teenager stabbed his foster mother and friend to death, then stuffed his pal’s body into a duffel bag, police said.

Xavier Johnson, 17, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murder of his 64-year-old foster mom, Renee Gilyard, and 20-year-old Jimmy Mao in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania .

Investigators say Gilyard’s body was discovered in a bathtub inside her home on Wednesday by family members who found her with multiple stab wounds.

Mao, who lived in the same foster home as Johnson had been missing since December 29. His body was found in a duffel bag that had been hurled down a hill into an back alley.

‘Mr Mao had been killed. His body was placed inside a black duffel bag and taken to this location where he was thrown down a hill, presumably in an attempt to conceal his death,’ Philadelphia Police Homicide Captain Jason Smith said Thursday.

‘Both Miss Gilyard and Mr Mao were brutally tortured and murdered by Xavier Johnson,’ Smith said.

Investigators named robbery as a possible motive in both cases, according to ABC 6.

According to police, Gilyard’s purse had been dumped out an her SUV was gone when her body was discovered.

The SUV was recovered by authorities after it crashed into a truck and caught fire in West Philadelphia. Johnson, who had been played in Gilyard’s care three days earlier, and three other teens were found in the SUV.

Since Mao’s disappearance, his family reportedly had been receiving ransom texts. It is unclear when he was killed.

Johnson is charged with two counts each of murder, robbery, possessing instruments of crime, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and theft-receiving stolen property.

Police are also now looking for another 17-year-old, Jacob Merrit-Richburg, who police said is an acquaintance of Mao who is also missing.

His mother, Gloria Richburg, said she last saw her son on Monday. She said he had a new cellphone and could not explain where he got it. It is unclear if Johnson is involved in Merrit-Richburg’s disappearance.