‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Portwood reveals how she dealt with her domestic violence arrest. Read to know more.

Attempting to make a rebound. A year ago, Amber Portwood stood out as truly newsworthy when she was captured on lawful offense aggressive behavior at home charges, and on Tuesday, March 17, season debut scene of Teen Mom OG, fans found a good pace was going on in the background around the hour of her capture — and everything that occurred after.

On the show, Amber conceded that she lamented the way that things played out, and her ex Gary Shirley was her fundamental emotionally supportive network while she adapted to life after the occurrence, as she conceded she seemed to be “in shock.” Fans additionally found a good pace rest of the mothers discover the report about Amber — and everybody was entirely stressed, particularly Catelynn Baltierra.

Eventually, Amber chose to let Andrew Glennon keep living in her home with their child, James, while she moved into a rental home without anyone else in the fallout of her capture. And keeping in mind that she was as yet ready to see her little girl, Leah, on account of her cozy relationship with Gary, she was truly battling with being endlessly from James.

In any case, Amber kept on investing energy with her little girl, approaching Gary and his significant other Kristina’s home to see Leah off for her first day of school. She got on her little girl’s apprehension and stressed it was her own tension that she was acquiring.

In the interim, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra praised their more grounded relationship with an unexpected excursion and promise restoration in Hawaii, and Maci Bookout and Tyler McKinney ran away and hid for a family get-away in the midst of more show with her ex Ryan Edwards and his family.

Mackenzie McKee additionally attempted to make sense of whether her union with Josh merited sparing, as Cheyenne Floyd praised her long-separation beau, Matt Walker, moving to L.A. to be nearer to her.