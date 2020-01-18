teen-killers-fist-bumped-after-‘unprovoked’-attack-with-rambo-knife

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Two teenagers have been jailed for the knife murder of an 18-year-old, which they celebrated with a fist bump.

William Haines, 18, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons attacked Yusuf Mohamed with Rambo-styles knives outside a food shop in Shepherd’s Bush, west London last summer.

Yusuf had been walking along Uxbridge Road with friends when the defendants crossed from the other side of the street and set upon him ‘for no obvious reason’, a court heard.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told the Old Bailey: ‘[He] had no time to run away, he had no time to do anything to protect himself.

‘Unlike his attackers, he was not carrying a weapon. He stood no chance.’

Haines closed in on Yusuf and stabbed him in the heart with ‘brutal efficiency’ on the evening of June 26.

Mr Jones continued: ‘Seeing Yusuf collapse to the floor, and as Yusuf desperately tried to retreat, crawling backwards on his elbows, (the 17-year-old) took out his own knife and followed him, stabbing him in the leg as he lay defenceless.

‘As the two young men ran away, tucking their knives back out of sight, they gave each other a fist bump as if to say, “Well done us”.’

Medics rushed to save Yusuf’s life but he died later that night.

Jurors were shown ‘distressing’ CCTV footage of the attack and the killers’ callous celebration outside the Intercontinental Foods store.

Haines, from nearby Acton, admitted being the person in the CCTV footage but said he could not remember the incident, having drunk alcohol.

Haines was found guilty of murder and possessing a blade. His co-accused was cleared of murder but admitted manslaughter and having a knife.

The defendants were remanded in custody, to be sentenced at a hearing on February 24.