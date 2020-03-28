Teen in serious condition after hit-and-run

Posted by — March 28, 2020
by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 09: 29 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 09: 35 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Friday after a vehicle hit the teen and drove away.

Authorities said around 1: 30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Reed Avenue near Portage Street for a report of a person down in the road.

The victim was rushed to Bronson Hospital by ambulance where she was treated for serious condition. Authorities said the suspect vehicle was gone before officers arrived to the scene.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed security footage that showed the suspect vehicle running over the teen. Officials said they are looking for a dark sedan, the make and model are unknown at this time. The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving west on Reed Avenue.

The suspect or vehicle have not been found and the current condition of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

