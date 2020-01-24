teen-has-surgery-to-cure-her-‘resting-bitch-face’-after-years-of-bullying

A teen whose extreme overbite gave her permanent ‘resting bitch face’ claims she’s been cured thanks to dramatic surgery that left her looking unrecognisable.

Paige Dobson, 18, underwent a gruelling five-and-a-half-hour operation during which her top and bottom jaws were broken, realigned and secured in place with metal plates and screws.

Before going under the knife, Paige’s mouth sat so far forward that her upper and bottom teeth never met and she struggled to smile.

The performing arts student, from Wiltshire, was ‘bullied to hell’ over her appearance and says her life has ‘just begun’ now that she is finally comfortable in her own skin.

Paige said: ‘Before my surgery I was so self-conscious and always avoided smiling.

‘I hated having pictures taken and always covered half my face with my hand.

‘Whenever I closed my mouth it would crease up and if I laughed too much I’d be really gummy, it held me back from enjoying myself and being able to smile nicely in photos.

‘The orthodontist said braces wouldn’t do anything because my overbite was so bad.

‘When we looked back on pictures my mum always used to say ‘Paige why have you got a resting bitch face?’

‘She was obviously kidding, but it was from where my mouth was pulling so I constantly looked miserable. I felt it because I looked it – but now all I do is beam in photos.’

Paige’s transformation was so radical that when her mum visited her at Salisbury District Hospital post-op. she didn’t recognise her daughter’s side profile.

The surgery, known as bimaxillary osteotomy, included a ‘bonus nose job’ as this had to be realigned with her jaw.

Paige, an aspiring singer, said she ‘cried with happiness’ over the results but said the road to recovery was tough.

She said: ‘I had to deal with a lot of bleeding and my lips were left red and raw from where they’d been pulled about when they operated on my jaw.

‘I couldn’t open my mouth at all for a fortnight and didn’t look in the mirror for a week because I knew I’d be horrified – as I could feel the swelling was past my ears.’

However, the teen said it was worth it after years of being tormented for having an overbite.

She had her operation in January last year and wanted to share her extraordinary transformation to inspire others suffering from an extreme overbite or underbite to take the plunge and have surgery

Paige said: ‘When I was 14 I got bullied to absolute hell.

‘There was a group of people who would always make comments, laugh and impersonate how I would look if I was laughing, it was really cruel.

‘The main girl in this group got her boyfriend to follow me home from school and shout abuse at me for six months – it was so bad we had to get the police involved.

‘It’s the first year of me being the new me. I probably look really vain on my social media but I couldn’t care less.

‘It’s hard to go through that op both physically and mentally, there were up and down days.

‘[But] it was 100% worth it, it’s the best thing I’ve ever agreed to do.

‘Now my resting bitch face has gone for good.’