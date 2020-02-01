teen-arrested-in-killing-of-14-year-old-boy-in-st.-louis

Timothy Lucas, in a recent family photo.

Photo courtesy of Gail Snodgrass

ST. LOUIS • A 14-year-old has been arrested in the killing of a teenage boy in St. Louis earlier this month. The suspect, who police have not named, has been remanded to juvenile courts for the killing of Timothy Lucas, 14, of Washington Park.

Agatha Davis (left) with her grandson Timothy Lucas in a recent family photo. Photo courtesy of Gail Snodgrass.

Erin Heffernan

Timothy, who his family called Tim, was shot and killed the evening of Jan. 18 in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis, police have said.He had family and friends in that neighborhood and was walking to a store when he was shot in the chest, family members said earlier this month. Tim died about an hour later at a hospital. Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting.Tim’s grandmother Agatha Davis begged the shooter to turn himself in in an interview with the Post-Dispatch earlier this month. It was not immediately clear Friday how police identified the suspect. “I want people to know (Tim) wasn’t a bad boy, he could be sweet,” said Davis, who Tim lived with along with his dad for the past few years. “And to whoever did this: Turn yourself in.”Tim’s death comes after St. Louis saw 12 children and teens killed in homicides in 2019. According to an analysis of FBI data by the Post-Dispatch, children in the city have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades.