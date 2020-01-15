teen-accused-of-theft-bid-at-cookstown-graveyard

A boy is alleged to have brandished a hatchet while trying to rob two people visiting a graveyard, Omagh Magistrates Court has been told.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified, is charged with trying to take phones and cash from a man and woman on January 12 at Cookstown Cemetery.

He is also charged with having a hatchet as an offensive weapon, assaulting a Designated Police Person, and damaging a custody room and a telephone after arrest.

A PSNI officer confirmed all charges could be connected. The boy confirmed he understood the charges.

The child has been subject to a Care Order for three years, and resided at health trust accommodation which is no longer available as a bail address as a result of the charges, the court heard.

The child was remanded in custody to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court next week, when the issue of bail will be revisited.

Belfast Telegraph