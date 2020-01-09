teen-aaron-trejo-gets-65-years-in-jail-for-killing-pregnant-cheerleader

January 8, 2020 | 9: 28pm

An Indiana teen who admitted to killing a pregnant cheerleader received a jail sentence of 65 years on Wednesday.

Aaron Trejo, 17, told investigators he stabbed Breana Rouhselang to death in December 2018 because she delayed telling him she was pregnant with his child, prosecutors said.

Trejo said the delay prevented Rouhselang from getting an abortion, according to court documents.

Judge Elizabeth Hurley sentenced Trejo to 55 years for murder and another 10 years for feticide.

“I took action … I took her life,” Trejo told South Bend Detective Gery Mullins, according to charging documents obtained by Fox News.

Trejo, who was 16 at the time, also told police that he put Rouhselang’s body in a dumpster behind a restaurant.

Rouhselang was 17 and six months pregnant at the time of her death.