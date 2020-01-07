teen,-18,-admits-to-killing-but-not-murdering-pc-andrew-harper

A young man has admitted to killing police officer Pc Andrew Harper, who died while responding to a burglary just weeks after he got married.

Henry Long, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiring to steal but denied murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday morning, and will now face trial.

A 17-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be named because of their age, denied manslaughter and conspiracy to steal when he appeared in court over video link from HM Youth Offenders Institute Wetherby, in West Yorkshire.

The 28-year-old Thames Valley Police officer was killed in the line of duty on August 15, last year, after being dragged under a van.

Pc Harper, who had married his new wife Lissie only four weeks before, suffered severe injuries in the incident, which took place near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire.

Long, from Mortimer in Reading, had been attempting to steal a quadbike from an £800,000 country house when the tragedy unfolded.

Another boy, aged 17, earlier denied conspiracy to steal but is yet to enter pleas to the charges of murder and manslaughter.

Thomas King, 21, of Bramley, Hampshire, admitted conspiracy to steal last December and was granted bail ahead of sentence on a date to be fixed. He is not charged in relation to the murder.

PC Harper had been married just 28 days and was due to go on his honeymoon when he was killed.

His wife Lissie had paid tribute to her husband as the ‘kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet’.

More than 800 people attended his emotional funeral in October, after the well-known officer was hailed a ‘hero’ by colleagues.

Chief Constable Campbell described PC Harper as a ‘highly regarded, popular member of the team’ and that ‘this tragic incident will have a devastating impact on us all’.

He was the first police officer to be killed on duty since PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death during the Westminster terror attack in 2017.