🔥Tech for grandparents: why tablets are the tech gadget to invest for family face time🔥

Everyone’s concerned about staying connected with friends and family during the UK-wide lockdown. But many are particularly worried about their older relatives.

Whilst millennials and Gen-Z are used to hopping on Houseparty calls or WhatsApp group video chats, older people might not feel so comfortable with the new types of tech and apps.

Enter tablets. The ideal gadget to have to hand in a time like this. The bigger screen and smooth interface means they’re easier to handle than a smaller smartphone. And they’re certainly better for FaceTiming with younger members of the family.

TechSilver is one of the most popular online retailers which sells tech for older people from easy-to-use mobile phones to large-print keyboards. “Loneliness and isolation are damaging not just to physical health but also mental wellbeing. Simple to use technology enables seniors to enjoy a better quality of life through keeping connected with loved ones and the outside world,” said CEO and founder, Miles Waghorn.

Dixons Carphone, the business behind Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse, recently announced Age UK as its headline charity partner. The two organisations will deliver digital support in order to equip older people with essential tech skills.

“Covid-19 is a threat to everyone, but to older people above all, to their mental as well as physical health. Many are very anxious at the prospect of being alone for a long time. We can’t allow that isolation to become any more difficult than it already is. Technology can keep friends and family connected, wherever they are, as well as keep us entertained, productive and healthy,” said Dixons Carphone chief executive Alex Baldock.

Here are the tablets and gadgets to help you stay connected with older relatives.

Apple iPad Mini 5

Apple makes some of the best tablets around and the Mini iPad range is extremely popular thanks to its smaller size, which is handy for reading too. It has a 7.9-inch screen and weighs a mere 300g so it’s easy to carry around. It also works with the Apple Pencil too for those who aren’t used to typing on a touchscreen.

The company’s iOS software is rather easy to navigate and comes with many accessibility features built-in. The integrated FaceTime app means you don’t need to worry about logins to other platforms, whilst the 10-hour battery life is useful too.

GrandPad

GrandPad is the first tablet designed specifically for older people to stay in touch. It features custom-designed apps with large and clearly labelled icons for video and voice calls, photos, email, the weather and online search. The free companion app essentially creates a private social network for family to have video calls and share photos directly with the device.

The ‘auto-answer’ feature is particularly handy. It allows calls from trusted family members within the network to automatically ring through, so everyone can get chatting straight away and there’s no issues with answering the call.

Facebook Portal

Not technically a tablet but a handy gadget all the same. Facebook Portal is a tablet-sized device that uses the Facebook platform, and WhatsApp, to connect people via video calls. It features Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant so you can answer calls with your voice.

The AI-powered smart camera stays on you as you move around the room so you could be cooking or tidying and it feels like you’re all in the same room. As well, the Watch Together function means you can watch shows from Facebook Watch together. All calls are encrypted too, whether you’re calling another Portal or smartphone.

The company has seen an increase in sales as people look for video-calling gadgets to keep in contact with one another. “As people are taking measures to socially distance themselves and move to working from home, we’re seeing increased interest in Portal, both in sales and usage. We’re pleased that we can help people connect with family, friends and colleagues during this time,” said Facebook in a statement.

Prices from £79 for the Portal Mini, portal.facebook.com

Lenovo Tab E10

This 10-inch Lenovo tablet has a budget-friendly price and also means that if you accidentally drop it, it shouldn’t be too difficult to replace. It features 10-point multi touch and a six-hour battery life which is more than enough for family video calls. It’s worth noting, though, that the front camera is only 2MP so the picture won’t be the clearest.

You can also download Microsoft Office apps onto the device in order to use Microsoft Word and Excel which will certainly come in handy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

One of John Lewis’ most popular tablets, this tablet has a lot to recommend it. With a 10.1-inch display, a full-metal unibody and a 5MP front-facing camera, this is an easy to use device and will be perfect for video calls and chats.

If you like to take a lot of photos, the tablet itself has 32GB of storage but you can add a memory card in, up to 512GB, to store any photos or videos of the family.