tech-companies-should-pay-for-child-abuse-epidemic-‘like-oil-spills’,-ex-government-child-safety-czar-says

Tech companies should pay compensation for child abuse ‘in the same way as oil spills’, the UK’s former online child safety czar has said.
Baroness Joanna Shields, who was appointed as Britain’s first Minister for Internet Safety and Security in 2015, she said social networks needed to pay “reparations” to help victims due to the “vast” scale of abuse unfolding on their sites.
In an interview with the Telegraph, the ex-senior Facebook executive also said she was “absolutely appalled” by her former company’s plan to encrypt is Messenger app.
The move, which would mean even Facebook would be unable to see what is being sent on the app, has been widely criticised by police, politicians and children’s charities, with the NPSCC warning it would turn social network into a “one-stop shop” for grooming.
In October, the Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote to Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg warning him that encryption risked creating a “digital blindspot” where paedophiles and terrorists will be able to hide their “despicable” crimes.
The row comes as the Government is drawing up legislation to impose a statutory duty of care on tech companies to better protect users from online harm, a measure the Telegraph campaigned for.
Baroness Shields, who founded the international governmental network against child abuse WeProtect, said there was now a “vast” amount of abuse unfolding online as social media gave paedophiles a way to contact children directly.
However, she said she felt tech giants had not accepted responsibility for their role protecting children and now needed to be forced to pay to help the victims being groomed and abused on their services.
Baroness Shields added: “Whether that comes from a court or a government, we need to take care of those people being harmed and say you guys (the tech giants) need to be responsible for that.
“It is logical, if there is an oil spill and you damage an entire shoreline for a thousand miles, there are reparations, you pay back those people to clean it up and take care of it. But we don’t do that for human beings? Really?”
Before joining David Cameron’s government, Baroness Shields, 57, carved out a stellar career in the tech industry, rising to become a senior executive at Google in 2005 before joining Facebook as vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa 2010.
After a successful stint at the social media giant, Baroness Shields was appointed an advisor to Mr Cameron on the digital economy in 2014 before he appointed her to the House of Lords and made her Minister for Internet Safety and Security in 2015 – a role she held until 2017.
A key part of her tenure in government was setting up the WeProtect initiative, at the direction of Mr Cameron, which started as a trans-Atlantic partnership to share intelligence to combat child abuse online. Since then it has grown into an international organisation with 90 countries and 30 tech companies joining.
Earlier this month (December) WeProtect published a Global Threat Assessment report, which warned that tech companies’ move towards encrypting services was the “biggest challenge” to keep children safe online, as made it much harder to detect abuse happening on social media and messaging sites.
Baroness Shields urged Facebook to reverse its plans to encrypt its one-billion user Messenger site, on which more than 12 million reports of child abuse images were flagged last year.
She said that encrypting the service would make it much harder to stop the growing trend of paedophiles abusing children over live streams, a feature in the Messenger app. “This is not even a commercial decision,” added Baroness Shields. “This is stand that they are taking that is profoundly in contrast to what the moral position needs to be. I am absolutely appalled, I don’t understand it.
“I have long since lost my influence (at Facebook), but it wouldn’t have been a decision I think the company would have made in 2012 when I was still there. I am actually confused and bewildered that this is a decision this company is making.”