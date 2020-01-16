tech-companies-launch-legal-action-to-force-government-to-bring-in-under-18s-porn-ban

Tech companies have launched legal action to force the Government to bring in the porn age ban, in a move supported by children’s charities.

Four age verification companies lodged a judicial review at the High Court Thursday challenging the Culture Secretary’s decision to shelve the scheme to impose age checks on all porn sites viewed in the UK.

The Telegraph understands the companies are arguing the decision was an “abuse of power” as the move had been approved by parliament. They are also claiming damages, understood to be in the region of £3 million, for losses sustained developing age verification technology.

The age verification scheme was initially passed as part of the Digital Economy Act in December 2018 and mandated that all adult sites had to have age checks proving UK users were over 18. However, its implementation was repeatedly delayed throughout 2019.

In October, Culture Secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan announced she was suspending the age check scheme and would look to incorporate it into proposed online harms legislation that aims to create a new online regulator. The Government has said it aims to publish draft legislation this year, but it could take two to three years before the regulator is up and running.

At the time the secretary of state said she wanted to look at closing a loophole that would have allowed minors to still view pornography on social media sites.

The four companies behind the judicial review – AgeChecked Ltd, VeriMe, AVYourself and AVSecure – are arguing the secretary of state only had power to choose when the scheme came into force, not scrap it in the form passed by Parliament.

The legal action has been backed by the Children’s Charities’ Coalition for Internet Safety (CCCIS), which represents organisations such as the NSPCC and Barnardo’s.

John Carr OBE, secretary of the CCCIS, said: “If a judicial review is the only way of getting better protection for children then we are all in favour but it should never have come to this. Everything was in place and ready to go. Children who could have been protected from truly horrific sexual images will instead be exposed to them. That cannot be right.”

Following the action, a spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment on any legal proceedings against the department. The Government is committed to ensuring that children are protected from accessing harmful content online.”

The AV companies are claiming damages as part of the legal challenge saying they sank millions into getting the developing verification technology to the detailed standards set out by the Government’s chosen regulator, the British Board of Film Classification.

The CEO of AVSecure, Stuart Lawley, a British tech entrepreneur who made his fortune in the dotcom boom, said he had personally “lost millions” creating the technology.

He said the company, which is behind other parental control apps such as Ageblock, had been preparing for up to 10 million people signing up for the service on day one.

Mr Lawley told The Telegraph: “It is time for [the Government] to do the right thing. We would sooner they issue a new start date and I would drop my claims and get on with it.

“We are millions of pounds out of pocket, me personally millions, we have people who don’t have jobs anymore as a result of this.”