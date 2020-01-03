tears-and-smiles-at-funeral-of-northern-ireland-barman-christian-grey

A young Co Antrim man who took his own life had an infectious personality and was loved by so many, mourners at his funeral heard.

There was a mixture of tears and laughter as the family and friends of Christian Gary Crawford (Grey) gathered for an emotional service of thanksgiving in his home town of Ballymena yesterday.

It came just a day after what would have been his 30th birthday.

The popular barman at Galgorm Resort and Spa died on Monday after he went missing from the Tobernaveen mental health centre in Antrim.

His death came just hours after a posting about his mental health struggles on social media. The former Ballymena Academy and Cambridge House pupil, who changed his name via deed poll from Gary Crawford in 2012, said he had been receiving treatment for bipolar disorder for the last seven months.

Christian’s mother Joanne Murphy said she believed her son would still be alive if his younger brother Ryan had not died from an accidental drug overdose in 2015.

Those gathered for the service in Alan Francey’s Funeral Church heard Martin McNeely, minister of Ballykeel Presbyterian Church, pay tribute to a young man who was a complex character and who ultimately died of a broken heart having never fully recovered from the sudden death of his brother.