teammate-fears-for-latrell’s-nrl-future

South Sydney Rabbitohs star Damien Cook concedes teammate Latrell Mitchell could walk away from the NRL if critics continue to hammer the new fullback.

After Mitchell left the Roosters following two premierships with the club, a number of critics weighed in on his decision in what proved to be a never ending off season for the 22-year-old.

Mitchell had proven to most he was by far the best centre in the game, but it became clear once he joined the Rabbitohs that his intentions were to play the much more crucial role of fullback when he joined South Sydney on a two-year deal.

Gus Gould not sold on Latrell Mitchell

But just last weekend after the Rabbitohs were defeated 22-18 at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos, rugby league legend Phil Gould issued a brutal warning to the young star, declaring he doesn’t believe Mitchell “understands what it takes to be a great footballer.”

“He hasn’t got the knowledge to play fullback, he hasn’t got the intensity to play fullback. Latrell is on a real learning curve,” Gould said.

With the NRL season now suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams and club staff have all been told to take a break and do their part in self isolating at the entire globe manages the ongoing pandemic.

However, Cook hopes the criticism surrounding his teammate can start to slow down, admitting if pundits continue to bring him down, he might feel forced to leave the game.

“For me, he is not a fullback.”

“I just hope the next time it comes to a new contract and, with Latrell remembering everyone hammering him, that he actually does decide to keep playing,” Cook told The Sun-Herald.

“He might have had enough. It can happen to any player if they get hammered enough and they start to think, ‘I’m not putting up with this any more’.

“The best thing for Latrell was to come to Souths and really enjoy his football. That’s what I saw in the pre-season, and I saw that smile on his face. I think we’ll see that smile on his face again.

Latrell compared to Jackie Robinson

“His first two games he wasn’t 100 per cent, but it’s also the first time he’s been in that position full-time, and he’s still learning the new combinations. When he’s on, he can’t be stopped.'”

Although Mitchell isn’t in the same class as a James Tedesco or Billy Slater, Cook is confident Mitchell will eventually develop a similar game to NRL great Greg Inglis.

“He’s not going to be like your James Tedesco or your Billy Slater, but Latrell adds that X-factor on the end of our line we may have missed in the past,” he said

“And with his kick returns, once he realises how big and strong he is and he’s running that ball back, it will be similar to what it was like when we had Greg (Inglis).”