team-trump-deploys-house-gop-to-hijack-capitol-impeachment-sideshow

January 23, 2020 | 9: 14pm

WASHINGTON — They may be banned from talking in the Senate chamber — but that hasn’t stopped the Trump defense team from getting their point across.

White House aides and House Republicans enlisted as spin doctors for President Trump’s defense team have shown up to meet reporters ahead of the impeachment trial for the past two days, holding impromptu press conferences in the Capitol basement.

Vocal Trump supporters including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Reps. Lee Zeldin and Elise Stefanik of New York and Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina have been sent to the Hill as part of a concerted White House communications strategy.

Tony Sayegh — who was tapped in November to manage the White House’s messaging on impeachment — was also in the Capitol basement on Thursday morning to disrupt the area where senators have been talking to reporters.

And it appears to be working.

A large scrum gathered around Meadows and Sayegh in the basement Thursday while a handful of reporters interviewed Democrat Senators Michael Bennett and Chris Coons as both sides did their best to spin the historic trial.

Eight House GOP members were tapped this week to join Trump’s impeachment team but will serve mostly ceremonial roles by privately advising the White House on defense strategy and speaking to the media.

White House counsel has been mostly mute in the Senate chamber with House impeachment managers receiving 24 hours to deliver their opening remarks from Wednesday through Friday.

The defense will then take the stage on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

Meadows, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in the House, argued the president’s innocence to reporters on Thursday but insisted he wasn’t on the Hill to strong-arm his Senate colleagues.

“We had discussions with a number of Republican senators prior to the trial starting,” he said. “But once the trial started, our interactions with the senators has been more just professional courtesies, not anything of substance.

“The defense team and working with them, not trying to persuade our Senate colleagues,” he said.

Regardless, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) appeared to be advising Democrats — and perhaps some moderate Republican senators — against calling for witnesses.

“You’re opening a can of worms. If you want to start calling witnesses, there’s a long list of witnesses that Republicans wanted to call in the House,” he said.

“I would tell the Democrats who might be thinking that John Bolton might be some kind of a good witness for them: I just don’t see it,” he continued.

“I’m not convinced these senators actually want to be calling John Bolton or Hunter Biden or the whistleblower.”