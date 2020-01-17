‘team-kaylie’-part-3-coming-to-netflix-in-february-2020

Team Kaylie – Picture: Netflix

Team Kaylie is returning to Netflix just a couple of months after part 2 landed on the service. Part 3 of Team Kaylie is scheduled to hit Netflix globally on February 3rd, 2020.

For those unaware, the series is about teenage celebrity billionaire Kaylie Konrad who is is court-ordered to lead an inner-city wilderness club.

As we stated above, new episodes are dropping on February 3rd and it’s expected it’ll once again consist of 5 new episodes.

Here’s how Team Kaylie has dropped on Netflix so far:

Part 1 of the show, consisting of 5 episodes arrived on September 23rd, 2019.

Part 2 of the show, consisting of 5 episodes and a Christmas special arrived on December 2nd, 2019.

What can we expect from part 3 of Team Kaylie? Kaylie is clearly starting to adapt to her new life has just spent Christmas with a friend and learning how to have a more traditional holiday. We also saw Kaylie get her first job in part 2 which hopefully we’ll see more of in part 3 too.

When will Part 4 of Team Kaylie be on Netflix?

First of all, part 4 of Team Kaylie is a certainty. The reason for this is that it’ll conclude the full first season. When the show was first ordered, it was ordered with 20 episodes. As we now know, new parts have dropped in quick succession.

Based on the previous release schedules we could see part 4 of Team Kaylie on Netflix as early as April 2020 but also could release up to a few months after April too. We’ll have more news on that as we get it.

