team-jothe-jotheyali-celebrates-the-success-of-100-episodes-on-zee-kannada

The No. 1 Kannada General Entertainment Channel, Zee Kannada, resonates as the household name for avid Kannada fiction and non-fiction shows viewers. The channel’s most-popular pair, Jothe Jotheyali and team commemorate the occasion of the show completing 100 episodes on 23rd January 2020. Based on an unconventional love story of a couple belonging to different generations, the launch of this show broke all records as it topped the charts in the Kannada television industry in the fiction genre. Today, Jothe Jotheyali has earned a TVR of 14.7 as of Week 1 in the year 2020.

Team Jothe Jotheyali celebrates this milestone with a ‘Jothe Jotheyali’ logo embossed cake, at the set of the show. Additionally, the makers of the show have decided on a unique storyline to mark the success, where the male protagonist Aarya Vardhan pronounces his love to Anu Sirimane, the female protagonist, as she pretends to be asleep. Meanwhile, ardent fans witness the entry of Neel in Aarya’s office, the said-to-be perfect match for Anu. As Meera Hegde, Aarya’s personal assistant, begins conspiring against Aarya and Anu, the show is yet to determine whether they will fight against the odds and sustain their faith in love for each other.

Continue tuning-in to watch the next steps of Jothe Jotheyali every weekday at 8: 30 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.