teacher-‘raped-boy-after-inviting-him-over-for-threesome-with-female-colleague’

A teacher was charged with rape over claims she and another teacher had a threesome with a boy while her husband was away.

Joyce Churchwell, 40, reportedly invited the 18 year-old over to her house last year, where he allegedly had sex with her and another teacher from Berryhill High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The married mother of two, who works as a volleyball coach, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape on Tuesday.

The other woman said to have been involved in the threesome has since left the school, and has not been charged.

Churchwell allegedly began chatting with the youngster on Snapchat last year, with the conversation escalating to her sending naked photos of herself, police say.

That eventually led to her to invite the teenager over for the threeway which now forms the basis of the charge against her, Tulsa World reported.

Rumors of the sexual abuse swept the school last December, with the student telling police what he said happened with the two women during a subsequent interview.

The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, but adults can still be charged with sex offenses if they were in a position of authority over their victim.

Churchwell is on a leave of absence from her job, and was in Tulsa County Jail on Tuesday evening, where her bond was set at $5,000.

A Twitter page that appears to belong to the teacher makes dozens of references to her Bible studies and volleyball coaching.

School officials said they were cooperating fully with the police investigation into her alleged crimes.

A spokesman said: ‘Berryhill School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment.’