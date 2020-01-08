A high school teacher had sex with two students in her car and at her home, police say.

Laura Dunker, 30, pleaded not guilty to six counts of sexual battery – four with one student and two with another – on Monday in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Authorities say Dunker was a teacher at Bedford High School in Ohio at the time of the alleged abuse, which police say occurred between November 1, 2018 and October 19, 2019.

According to court documents, Dunker picked up one of the students before school and had sex with him in her car. Police say two of the other alleged incidents occurred at Dunker’s home.

It is unclear how old the boys were at the time of the alleged abuse. Dunker was reportedly released on $5,000 bond Monday.

Dunker is also charged with tampering with evidence in November 2019, while ‘knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.’

Police began investigating Dunker after a school recourse officer was tipped off about a potential inappropriate relationship between a female teacher and a male student.

On December 4, 2019, authorities confirmed that the accusations were credible and involved two male students, according to WKYC.

Bunker resigned from the Bedford School District on December 5.

On December 19, Bedford Superintendent Andrea Celico released a statement saying: ‘As I previously shared with our community, we immediately put the teacher on leave in order to protect the safety and well-being of our students.’

‘We offered services for those affected and will continue to offer support to those who may have been impacted by these allegations. As always, our priority is for the care and concern for the student victims and our school community as a whole.’

If convicted on all counts, Dunker could face up to 35 years in prison.

She is due back in court on January 16.