teacher-called-native-american-student-‘bloody-indian’:-suit

January 9, 2020 | 12: 10pm

Students from Cibola High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico hold a protest against a teacher who made culturally insensitive remarks against a Native American student AP

A New Mexico high school teacher cut one Native American student’s hair during a lesson on Halloween — and called another a “bloody Indian,” a new lawsuit claims.

The state’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit against Albuquerque Public Schools and former teacher Mary Jane Eastin — on behalf of student McKenzie Johnson, who is Navajo — in connection to the 2018 incident.

Eastin had dressed up as a voodoo witch that Halloween, and organized a game for her Advanced Placement English students at Cibola High School — in which she rewarded those who answered questions correctly with marshmallows, and gave dog food to those who did not, according to the suit.

At one point, Eastin asked a Native American student if she liked her braids, and threatened to slice them off with a box cutter before switching to scissors — removing about three inches, the suit charges.

Later, she asked Johnson — who was dressed as Little Red Riding Hood with a red paw mark on her face — if she was dressed as a “bloody Indian,” according to the suit.

The ACLU claims that Johnson’s reputation was harmed and she suffered personal injuries, including emotional distress.

“Students cannot possibly be expected to thrive if they have to fear being called racist and derogatory names by the very people who are entrusted with their learning and safety,” ACLU Indigenous Justice Attorney Preston Sanchez said in a statement. “That’s why it’s imperative that we hold schools accountable when they fail to prevent or adequately address incidents of racism and harassment.”

Back in May, Johnson filed discrimination charges with the New Mexico Human Rights Bureau. But the school district denied the allegations and the bureau failed to arrive at a determination.

After the allegations first emerged, the district’s superintendent issued a public apology and said that Eastin would not return to the school.

They later said that Eastin’s employment with the district ended in 2018, but would not disclose whether she quit or was fired.

School officials declined to comment to the Associated Press on the lawsuit.

With Post wires