teacher-admits-to-pooping-in-public-park-hundreds-of-times

A teacher admitted to pooping in a public park hundreds of times over a two year period, police said.

Jeffrey Churchwell, a 60-year-old high school English teacher, confessed to using Naturland Park in Whitewater, Wisconsin as his personal toilet since 2017.

The Walworth County Public Works Department said they had to clean up Churchwell’s waste and used toilet paper for years, sometimes for five days a week, multiple times a day.

On October 8, a county employee met with police about a complaint that someone had been defecating on a building in the park for years. The worker provided police with trail camera photos that showed the suspect and his car. Churchwell was identified and pulled over later that day.

Churchwell eventually told police that he did to be disrespectful and for convenience – despite the park having a public restroom.

When he was pulled over, Churchwell did not immediately admit to the disgusting crime, according to The Janesville Gazette.

Officers asked if it would help if they had photos of him doing anything. Churchwell then hung his head and said ‘going to the bathroom,’ according to police reports.

Police asked what ‘going to the bathroom’ meant and if it was in a park bathroom. Churchwell said ‘a number two’ by the park building without a bathroom, although he said he did not know if he defecated on the building.

He later said he was ‘being an idiot’ and that he changes in the bathroom and runs in the public park. He added that he occasionally pooped in the park on the way to school.

Churchwell agreed to pay $5,705 in restitution to the Public Works Department, which had to clean up his feces. He was also fined for $365, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

He later wrote an apology to the sheriff’s office, saying: ‘I’m so disappointed in myself. I have the great opportunity to teach “Political Rhetoric.” … In this class, I stress the importance of involved citizenship. And then there I am being a lousy citizen of Walworth County. My hypocrisy now sickens me.’

‘As well, after REALLY thinking about why I did what I did, I came to the conclusion that I allowed my thrill-seeking, self-indulgent pride and ego both get the best of me.’

The Milton School District said Churchwell is on leave and is expected to retire on January 16.