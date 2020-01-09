tea-drinkers-live-a-year-and-a-half-longer - 

Tea drinkers live longer, with the biggest boost linked to green variants, a major study has found.
The research on 100,000 adults suggests that those who enjoyed a cuppa regularly lived for an average of a year and a half longer.
Overall, scientists said that middle-aged people having at least three cups of tea a week could be expected to live 15 months longer.
When a subgroup of participants were tracked in detail, it was found that regular tea drinkers had half the risk of fatal heart disease and strokes.
And their risk of premature death was almost one third lower than those who never or seldom drank tea.
The study was carried out in China, where drinking green tea was most common – and appeared to show the strongest link.
People were classed as habitual tea drinkers if they drank tea at least three times a week.
Experts believe the connection is down to polyphenols found in the brew, which protect against heart disease and raised blood pressure.
Because the body cannot store such micronutrients, regular drinkers benefit the most.
Lead study author Dr Xinyan Wang, from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Beijing, said: “Habitual tea consumption is associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease and all-cause death.
“The favourable health effects are the most robust for green tea and for long-term habitual tea drinkers.”
The study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology.