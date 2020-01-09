td-garden-bans-everett-man-for-life-for-allegedly-throwing-drink

An Everett man has received a lifetime ban from TD Garden events after allegedly throwing a drink onto the court during Wednesday night’s Celtics-Spurs game.

Justin Arnold, 22, was arrested, escorted out of the arena, and transported to a local police station after allegedly throwing a 20-ounce can of hard seltzer onto the court from his seat in the second row of Section 303. The can exploded in front of San Antonio’s bench and necessitated a cleanup crew.

“This act is a serious violation of our guest code of conduct and as a result, the guest will be banned from all future events at TD Garden, for life,” TD Garden spokesperson Tricia McCorkle said in a statement issued Thursday.

Arnold’s alleged actions came in the third quarter after Celtics point guard Kemba Walker had been ejected. While arguing a non-call, Walker was quickly hit with two technical fouls for using profanity toward an official.

According to the Boston Police Department, Arnold is being charged with disturbing a public assembly. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Boston Municipal Court and is scheduled to appear back in court on March 12.