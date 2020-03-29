Taylor is well known for her pop song which can make you dance and sing along with her. Check her top 5 Hollywood songs that made her fan rate go wild.

Taylor Swift is loved by her fans and her songs never dishearten us. She is undoubtedly one of the best pop singers in Hollywood since 2004. Swift has sold over 50 million albums till date. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician who has bagged 23 wins at Billboard Music Awards. She has always come back with hits one after another from Taylor Swift (2006) to Lover (2019). Her songs like Shake It Up, Blank Space, Love Story, ME! has been the biggest hits.

Here are top 5 Hollywood albums:

1: Lover (2019)

2: Reputation (2017)

3: 1989 (2014)

4: Red (202)

5: Taylor Swift (2006)