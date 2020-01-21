taylor-swift’s-mum-andrea-diagnosed-with-brain-tumour-amid-cancer-battle

Taylor Swift has revealed her mum, Andrea, has a brain tumour.

Just months after confirming her mother is battling cancer for the second time, the Shake It Off singer explained doctors have now found a tumour.

The 30-year-old was filming for her upcoming Netflix documentary when they were told the tragic news.

‘She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,’ she explained. ‘While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before.

‘So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.’

Speaking about the close bond she shares with her mum, Taylor continued: ‘Everyone loves their mum; everyone’s got an important mum.

‘But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.’

She also told Variety this is the reason for her unusually short tour schedule, after releasing latest album Lover.

Discussing her hectic diary, she told the publication she has scaled work back so that she could make sure she was around for her mum as much as possible.

‘I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home,’ she revealed. ‘And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.

‘I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.’





