taylor-swift’s-fight-for-lgbtq-equality-and-acceptance-lands-her-glaad’s-vanguard-award

Taylor Swift will be honoured at this year’s GLAAD Awards for her work supporting the LGBTQ community.

Swifty will receive the Vanguard Award – a gong given to ‘allies’ who have used their celebrity platform to encourage LGBTQ acceptance and equality.

And it’s no surprise, as Taylor has spent the last year doing exactly that, after being prompted to be more vocal about her support, following a conversation with her close pal Todrick Hall.

He had once asked Taylor what she would do if her son was gay and shocked that he even had to ask the question, Taylor realised she needed to be clearer and louder when it comes to showing her support for the LGBTQ community.

Her track You Need To Calm Down does exactly that, with the song’s music video – released during Pride month – featuring a gay wedding, rainbow flags and appearances from several Queer Eye stars as well as a host of her A-list celebrity friends.

Todrick had starred in the video with Taylor and it went on to win two awards at the MTV Music Awards last year, including the Video for Good award.

In it she sings, “Why are you mad, when you could be GLAAD?” and practicing what she preaches, Taylor will now be recognised at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards in April, reports Variety.

The Vanguard Award was won by Beyonce and Jay Z last year, with other previous winners including the likes of Demi Lovato, Britney Spears and Patricia Arquette.

Sarah Kate Ellis of GLAAD said of Taylor being honoured this year: ‘From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance.

‘In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.’

T-Swift has been loudly promoting the Equality Act, which is currently going to the Senate and, if passed, would amend the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity across various sectors, such as employment, housing and education.

She introduced a petition in support of the act and included it at the end of all her music videos, as well as promoting the petition on social media.

Her efforts saw Taylor acquire 400,000 signatures – that’s four times the amount needed for an official White House response – but the act is still waiting a vote.





