taylor-swift’s-dad-feared-for-her-life-as-star-spoke-out-on-politics:-‘should-i-have-stopped-it?’

Taylor Swift revealed her dad was terrified for her life after she spoke out on politics in 2018.

Speaking at the Sundance premiere for her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, the 30-year-old revealed there were times Scott Swift feared she was in ‘danger’, when she took a stand against Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Despite being warned against doing so, the Shake It Off singer posted her views on Instagram, resulting in a huge swing of young women heading to the polls.

Discussing the scenes on stage at the bash, she explained: ‘My dad has always just been terrified about my safety since I was a kid, the fact that my job entails standing on a stage and there’s so many threats we get on a daily basis that nobody ever knows about and we just try to keep that stuff under wraps as much as possible, but my Dad is the one who has to see it.

‘And so for him it was all about, “What could happen to you if you say this? If you say this, is my daughter in danger? Is this the moment that I should have stopped it from happening?”

‘Our political opinions and our opinions are defined by what happens to us in our life.

‘So that was one of those things that happened to me in my life, and then seeing what was happening in my home state, and it all culminating with having a conversation with people who’ve been so wonderfully supportive of me throughout my entire career, feeling so afraid for my safety.

‘And so it’s a really real moment to watch that.’

The scenes in question show Taylor arguing with her dad and members of her team over whether she should release a statement against Blackburn, claiming the candidate is ‘an enemy of feminism and gay rights’.

Those closest to the Blank Space star warned her off sharing the message, suggesting it could negatively impact her career.

Even her dad isn’t completely convinced on the move, explaining: ‘I’ve read the entire [statement] and right now, I’m terrified. I’m the guy that went out and bought armoured cars.’

Swifty is having none of it, emotionally voicing her regrets at not having spoken out against Donald Trump in his campaign to become US president.

‘I can’t change that… I need to be on the right side of history,’ she insisted. ‘Dad, I need you to forgive me for doing it, because I’m doing it.’

And that was that.

Miss Americana is released on Netflix on 31 January.





