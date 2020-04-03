taylor-swift-will-be-spinning-music-on-siriusxm’s-new-‘home-dj’-series

Since the beginning of her career at a young age, Taylor Swift has been interviewed on countless radio shows. Now, Swift is flipping the script and trying her hand as a DJ. SiriusXM is launching a new series Home DJ, the first program of which will be Hits 1 N Chill, which taps some of today’s biggest stars to spin some of their favorite tunes on air.

Swift is the inaugural host on SiriusXM’s new series as she takes over the radio service from the comfort of her own home. Swift will be playing the most requested hits as well as her favorite music and providing commentary on the music to connect with fans.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein explained the new series in a statement:

“We love to connect fans with their favorite artists, and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained. Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the days ahead as they play their favorite music for the channel’s faithful national audience and new listeners too. Our new Stream Free option opens up our channels to anybody who wants some diversion and great music.”

SiriusXM’s Hits 1 N Chill launches 4/3 at noon EST. Listen to it here.