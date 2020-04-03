taylor-swift-to-launch-home-dj-series-on-sirius-xm

Taylor Swift is your new quarantine DJ. Sirius XM announced that the pop star will be hosting Hits 1 n Chill, the first of Sirius XM’s Home DJ series, starting on Friday, April 3rd at 12: 00 p.m. ET on Sirius XM Hits 1.

“We love to connect fans with their favorite artists and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained,” president and CCO of Sirius XM Scott Greenstein said. “Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the days ahead as they play their favorite music for the channel’s faithful national audience and new listeners, too. Our new Stream Free option opens up our channels to anybody who wants some diversion and great music.”

The Home DJ series will feature Swift and other artists sharing their most requested hits as well as their favorite music. Upcoming hosts for Hits 1 n Chill include Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Sia, 5 Seconds of Summer, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Pete Wentz and more.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more and more artists and radio programmers are turning to online DJ sessions that allow fans to shelter in place and maintain social distancing while still being able to connect to their favorite artists. For instance, Diplo has begun a nightly DJ series from his living room, and Sirius XM previously broadcast sets from DJs who were scheduled to perform at this year’s Ultra Music Festival.