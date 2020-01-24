taylor-swift-reveals-past-struggle-with-eating-disorder

Taylor Swift revealed that she previously struggled with an eating disorder as she discussed her “unhealthy” relationship with food.

The singer said she would “starve” herself if she saw a photograph where she thought her stomach was too big, leaving her feeling as if she might pass out during or after shows on her 1989 tour in 2014.

She addresses her issues with eating in her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

She told US trade magazine Variety: “I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me – my relationship with food and all that over the years.

“But the way that Lana (Wilson, the film’s director) tells the story, it really makes sense.

“I’m not as articulate as I should be about this topic because there are so many people who could talk about it in a better way. But all I know is my own experience.

“And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad.”