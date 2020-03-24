taylor-swift-responded-to-the-latest-leaked-kanye-video

Over the weekend, a new version of the leaked Taylor Swift-Kanye West phone call hit the internet. Call it an extended cut, call it whatever you want, because neither Swift nor West commented — until now. According to People, Swift addressed the video in her Instagram Story, though her comments on the issue may not be what people want to hear.

In her text post, she states that she was “telling the truth” about the situation and notes that the phone call was “illegally recorded” and “edited and manipulated.”

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call(you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Story.

Swiping up didn’t offer any more details on the situation on her side of the story. Instead, it pointed viewers to the charities that Swift is donating to during the pandemic, namely the World Health Organization and Feeding America. She urged her fans to dismiss all the pettiness that was still happening with the video and help where they can.

“The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis,” she finished.

The whole video ordeal dates back to 2016, when West released his song “Famous.” In the song, he raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift immediately criticized the lyrics, saying that they were both disrespectful and misogynistic.

In the leaked footage, Swift can be heard saying, “Well, what am I going to do about it? It’s just kind of, like, whatever at this point. But I mean, you gotta tell the story the way it happened to you and the way that you’ve experienced it. Like, you honestly didn’t know who I was before that. Like, it doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that. It’s fine. But um, yeah, I can’t wait to hear it.”