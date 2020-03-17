taylor-swift-promotes-social-distancing-and-self-quarantining-with-her-cat-meredith-as-coronavirus-pandemic-spreads



Taylor Swift is joining many others in the fight against Coronavirus by using her platform to share an important message regarding social distancing. Taylor’s fans know that the 10-time Grammy winner loves cats (she calls herself a “cat lady”) and for her semi-formal public service announcement, she focused on her cat Meredith, a beautiful Scottish Fold named after the character Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, who likes to “self isolate.” Taylor Swift shared a photo of Meredith as she rested while curled up inside her modern-design cat house. Meredith had a nonchalant expression on her kitty face and was seemingly unamused about her picture being taken as she stared out at the camera.

Taylor Swift shared the following photo and caption with her 128 million Instagram followers.

“For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.”

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide, more people are self-isolating, practicing social distancing and self-quarantining themselves at the first signs of sickness.

You may see the photo that Taylor Swift shared below.

Taylor’s message is being heard loud and clear as the photo has more than 1.5 million likes. Taylor has kept a rather low profile on social media since her movie Cats bombed in theaters. Some reports suggested that Taylor took the failure rather hard as she is used to winning and being a success at virtually everything she puts her hand to. That’s not to say that Taylor is without her fair share of anxiety and attacks. If anything, Taylor Swift is one who has been attacked on multiple fronts, but always fights back — whether it is Kanye West spoiling her winning moment or people within the recording music industry not giving Taylor her fair share.

Like many celebrities, Taylor isn’t letting the Coronavirus pandemic scare her into silence. She decided to return to social media with a message for her followers that she undoubtedly hopes many will take to heart. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommend that people stay within three-feet of others, limit social gatherings, and basically stay inside to prevent transmitting the virus to those most vulnerable.

