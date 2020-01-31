taylor-swift:-miss-americana-is-coming-to-netflix-tonight

The wait is almost over! Taylor Swift: Miss Americana premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

It’s almost here! Taylor Swift fans all around the world can rejoice together as the much-anticipated documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will debut on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is baring all in her new Netflix original documentary.

From Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson and Academy Award Winning Filmmakers behind 20 Feet From Stardom, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is set to shock the world with a look behind the scenes of the superstar’s life.

The Netflix Original documentary will follow the pop-star icon from early in her career to where she is today. It will dive into the struggles Swift had to face from the media, critics and even record labels. Yes, we are talking about Big Machine Label.

The hate Swift received from people on the outside drove her to limit being in the public eye for a full year. Swift was feeling like she was constantly fighting for people’s respect and approval. The documentary will show how Taylor found happiness in her own way without anyone else’s input.

Don’t worry fans, this documentary doesn’t just touch on the tough times. We get an inside look at everything! Behind the songs, performances, and behind superstar herself, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana takes you beyond everything that you think you know.

Watch the trailer below!

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2020. The early reactions and reviews have been outstanding.

Taylor Swift has been one of music’s biggest icons over the past decade and a half. She’s notched herself 10 Grammys and was just recognized as Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards a few months ago.

The fact that Netflix is gifting us all with this incredible, raw and emotional documentary is amazing in itself. But most of all we have to thank Taylor Swift. Letting the world in on some of the toughest times in her life is truly remarkable.

What are you most looking forward to in this documentary? What are you hoping to learn about the global superstar? Let us know in the comments below!