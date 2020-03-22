taylor-swift:-her-10-best-songs-that-you-must-listen-to

Taylor Swift is one of the renowned and best-selling music artists in Hollywood. Most of her songs have been the massive hits of those years. Her songs never failed to make the listeners sing and dance along with it. The songs are deserved to be heard in a loop.

Here is the list of her top ten songs that you must listen to:

1: Shake it Up (2014)

2: Love Story (2009)

3: Blank Space (2014)

4: I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (2016)

5: Look What You Made Me Do (2017)

6: Delicate (2017)

7: You Belong To Me (2008)

8: ME! (2019)

9: The Man (2020)

10: You Need To Calm Down (2019)

This her some of his best songs till date. If we try to name all, the list will go on.

Tell us your favourite songs by Taylor Swift.