taylor-swift-‘drops-out-of-surprise-grammys-performance’-after-scooter-braun-feud

Taylor Swift has reportedly pulled out of a tentative Grammys performance ahead of this Sunday’s ceremony.

The You Need to Calm Down singer had not announced the performance as it was due to be a surprise, according to reports.

Sources also told Variety that Cats actress Taylor was considering performing her feminist anthem The Man on the show.

The song is one of the album tracks on Lover, which was released last year and topped charts around the world. The album has sold almost three million copies to date.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor won’t even be attending the ceremony, despite being nominated for three awards: best pop vocal album, song of the year and best pop solo performance.

She didn’t attend last year’s ceremony either.

The Grammys are due to take place at the Staples Center in LA this Sunday.

T-Swift’s Grammys drama follows her new documentary being released on Netflix this week.

In Miss Americana, the Bad Blood singer opened up about her relationship with food, saying there were times when ‘a picture of me where I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit, just stop eating.’

She added: ‘It’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day.’

She also explained: ‘I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of the show, or in the middle of it.

‘Now, I realise, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel [drained]’.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Taylor and the Grammys for comment.





