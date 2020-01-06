taylor-swift-and-joe-alwyn-make-stealth-exit-from-golden-globes-after-party-following-cosy-moment-during-ceremony

Taylor Swift may have graced the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet solo, but the singer was swift (sorry) to reunite with actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the ceremony’s star-studded after-party following a cosy ceremony.

The 30-year-old star was nominated at the 77th annual event for best original song for Beautiful Ghosts for the film adaptation of Cats, in which she stars as Bombalurina alongside James Corden as Bustapher Jones, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella.

She added a burst of colour in a stunning Etro navy and yellow silk floral gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton.

Fellow nominees in the best song category included Beyonce’s Spirit from The Lion King, Cynthia Erivo’s Stand Up from Harriet, Into the Unknown from Frozen II, and Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s I’m Gonna Love Me Again from biopic Rocketman. Elton and Bernie went on to win the award, while Taron Egerton, who plays Elton in the musical, won best actor in a comedy/musical.

It was reported that Swift entered the Golden Globes through a back door with The Favourite’s Alwyn, before the couple separated and Swift headed to the bar flanked by security.

Taylor Swift came into the #GoldenGlobes through a back door with Joe Alwyn. Then she and a handful of security guards, as well as a man carrying her dress train, split off separately and went to the bar. They immediately exited through another side door. pic.twitter.com/5aHw16kVDZ — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

During the ceremony, the pair were seated together and looked blissfully loved-up before Swift changed into a sparkling black sequinned dress for the CAA after-party with Alwyn, with fellow celebrity guests including Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt.

Swift prefers to keep her personal life shielded from the spotlight, recently telling The Guardian: ‘I’ve learned that if I do [talk about my relationship], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion.

‘If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it—but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.’

