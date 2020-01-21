Taxi driver may lose sight in eye after attack over £5 fare, court told







The taxi driver was assaulted in Strabane

A taxi driver may be left partially blinded after a teenage passenger allegedly subjected him to a “barbaric” assault over a £5 fare, the High Court has heard.

Dylan McGrinder, 18, is accused of repeatedly kicking the man to the head during an alcohol-fuelled attack near Strabane, Co Tyrone in the early hours of January 13.

Prosecutors said the victim sustained a fractured jaw and has difficulty hearing in one ear.

He was also left with severe facial swelling and a footprint mark on his throat.

Although the full extent of his injuries remains unclear, a Crown lawyer disclosed: “Medical staff have continued concerns he may lose the sight in one eye.”

McGrinder, of Glebe Gardens in Sion Mills, faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and making off without paying the £5 fare.

A judge was told he has no memory of carrying out the assault but accepts the victim’s version of events.