taxi-driver-attacked-women-with-pepper-spray-when-they-didn’t-pay-fare

A taxi driver blasted three women in the face with pepper spray after they ran off without paying.

Narcisse Assicome, 47, sprinted after the customers who offered him just £1 of the £7 fare before jumping out of the car.

The father-of-four kept two cans of the spray in his car for ‘self defence’, a court heard.

He attacked Tia Simmons, Jessica Kubiak and their friend, leaving them terrified.

Ms Simmons feared she was ‘going blind’ following the attack in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Assicome had been on duty in the early hours of November 4, 2018, when he received a call to pick up three women in the city and take them to a nearby pub.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Lamb said of the attack: ‘[Ms Simmons] had a hand over her face and was screaming. She thought she was going blind.

‘She could not open her eyes to see. Her face and her eyes were burning.

“Struggling and with the aid of Siri on her mobile phone she managed to telephone her mother and her father arrived to collect her and took her to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

The effects of the spray lasted for about a day, leaving no lasting physical damage, Mr Lamb said.

He added Ms Kubiak had admitted not having the money for the fare and said: ‘She planned on paying the £1 and running off.’

When questioned by police about the attack, Assicome, from the Wymering area of Portsmouth, admitted losing his temper.

He admitted two counts of unlawfully and maliciously administering pepper spray and a further charge of possessing two cans of it.

Defending, Daniel Reilly said the incident came at the end of a ‘particularly difficult week’ in which Assicome had been threatened by another customer with a knife.

Mr Reilly told the court the pepper spray attack would never have happened had the victims not taken the ‘deliberate decision’ to ‘make off without payment’.

He said: ‘While his intention was not to cause any harm he wanted to make a point that they shouldn’t be able to behave in that way.

‘He accepts that it was not an acceptable way of dealing with it and he is sorry for his actions.’

Judge William Ashworth sentenced Assicome to six months in jail, suspended for a year, and ordered him to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay £50 compensation to each victim.

Assicome has since had his taxi licence revoked by Portsmouth City Council.

After the hearing, Nickii Humphreys, the council’s licensing manager, said the council took immediate action.

She said: ‘As soon as we were alerted to the incident with Mr Assicome, we revoked his private hire driver’s licence as the safety of passengers travelling in vehicles licensed by Portsmouth City Council is of paramount importance.

‘We hope that the sentence imposed by the court demonstrates to licensed drivers that such actions will not be tolerated and that the licensing authority will not hesitate to revoke licences.’