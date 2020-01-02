taxi-driver-arrested-on-suspicion-of-rape-‘after-following-passenger-into-home’

A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of raping a passenger who he allegedly followed to her flat after dropping her off.

The 31-year-old woman had been at a work Christmas party in Brighton, on December 20, when her colleagues called a taxi for her.

He is alleged to have driven the woman home in Worthing, West Sussex, but is accused of following her into her flat and launched his attack.

Sussex police said the 37-year-old man raped the woman while she was intoxicated.

A force spokesman said: ‘The 31-year-old victim had been at a work Christmas party in Brighton on Friday evening (December 20), and due to her level of intoxication, her friends arranged for a taxi to take her home to Worthing.

‘The victim was taken home to Worthing, where it is alleged the driver followed her into her flat and raped her.

‘Following an intensive investigation, and information from the public, officers went to an address in Newhaven on Tuesday (December 31) and arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

‘He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries. The victim is continuing to be supported by specially trained officers.’