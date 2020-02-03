Tate seeking new 'head of coffee' with £40,000 salary

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Tate is seeking a new “head of coffee” with a salary of nearly £40,000.

The vacancy, listed on its website, offers a £39,500 wage – reportedly £5,000 higher than what it pays exhibition curators – plus sales related bonuses and “great benefits”.

The hospitality role encompasses “all aspects of coffee within the four Tate Galleries including sourcing, blending and roasting coffee.”

It requires the candidate to have “extensive experience of cupping”, as well as experience in “espresso quality assessment”.

The publication said: “The daily grind is better rewarded at Tate galleries if you’re in hospitality rather than something as trivial as art.

‘I give up’: Artist Grayson Perry (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Artist Grayson Perry tweeted the Times segment, saying: “I give up, they’ve won.”

The post was flooded with comments expressing outrage.

One commenter labelled it “madness”, “depressing” and “disgusting”.

Another wrote: “Are they sure they meant barista not a barrister?”

While another sad: “This explains the thimble sized latte that cost a small fortune when I went to the Blake exhibition.”

However, one commenter defended the offered salary saying: “This is a senior role with relevant responsibilities and should be paid accordingly.

“Senior roles across the Tate should all be paid appropriately, no matter what the department.”

The Tate said in a statement: “It’s unfair to compare a head of department with a curatorial role of a different level. All Tate’s departments have a variety of roles with different responsibilities and salaries, including curatorial, and a more accurate comparison would be a curatorial team leader. We value all our staff and strive to pay them appropriately for their work at Tate.”