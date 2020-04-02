🔥Tate announces free online tours of Andy Warhol and Aubrey Beardsley exhibitions🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Those missing their art fix will be able to explore London’s exhibitions online, thanks to a new series of video tours from Tate.

The gallery announced the release of two films offering audience a curator-led tour around its Andy Warhol and Aubrey Beardsley exhibitions, available to watch from home via its website and YouTube channel.

The first film launches next week (April 6), with a unique glimpse into the recently opened Warhol exhibition at Tate Modern. Led by Gregor Muir, Director of Tate’s Collection of International Art, and Fiontán Moran, Assistant Curator, it offers insights into a show containing over 100 works from the iconic artist. From immersive sound-filled rooms to his most famous prints, the show takes a look at how Warhol’s life shaped his art.

It will be followed by the release of the Aubrey Beardsley video tour at Tate Britain on April 13, guided by Caroline Corbeau-Parsons who is Curator of British Art 1850-1915 and Alice Insley, Assistant Curator of Historic British Art. The shows features over 200 works from the celebrated draughtsman, who died at the age of just 25.

The films were created after the galleries were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic , but before current restrictions around social distancing were implemented.

They will be released alongside further exhibition-related content on Tate’s website, including a ‘how to’ series inspired by the work of great artists. Upcoming videos include lessons on how to draw like Paula Rego and how to make a pot like Grayson Perry.

All of Tate’s galleries currently remain closed until at least May 1. Keep up to date with London’s museum and gallery closures with our guide; find out which exhibitions you can visit online here.