Tarriona 'Tank' Ball of Tank and the Bangas shares her Grammys beauty look

As a first-time Grammy nominee for Best New Artist, Tarriona Ball, better known as “Tank” of Tank and the Bangas, had a big decision to make when it came to her awards show look.

But for the New Orleans-based singer, choosing who she would work with to create her biggest glam moment yet was a no-brainer.

“I truly felt like the belle of the ball,” Tank said of her Grammys look, adding, “It was a sassy Cinderella moment for me.”

For the Cinderella effect, it actually took three fairy godmothers, all of whom have worked with Tank (and together) for several years – designer Denisio Truitt, hairstylist Brenda Jones and makeup artist Tiffany Terrelle.

“I essentially started as soon as the nominations were announced,” Truitt said of beginning the design process in late November. “I woke up the morning they announced the Grammy nominees and my partner told me Tank and the Bangas had been nominated for Best New Artist. About 10-minutes later, I received a text from Tank asking if I was ready to make her dress.”

Truitt, who first started working with Tank in 2014, got to work sketching out silhouette ideas. “Tank suggested adding the overskirt under the peplum, which ended up looking fantastic,” she said. “I uploaded the hand-drawn sketches to Photoshop to play with colors and patterns and showed Tank approximately six combinations. She gravitated to the light blue and gold combo,” Truitt said, adding that she and Tank were both excited and nervous.

To complement the dress, Tank turned to hair and makeup. “We decided on a simple, natural puff, with an elegant braid pinup,” said Jones, who began working with Tank in 2013. “The gown already speaks for itself, so Tank wanted something simple – big, but elegant,” she explained.

For the style, Jones concentrated on keeping Tank’s hair and scalp healthy, using products from her own line, Miss Beez Natural Essentials. “I prepped her hair with Miss Beez Shea Peppermint Moisturizer, before adding all of the hairspray and bobby pins,” Jones said.





To round out the look, Terrelle, who has been doing Tank’s makeup for the past six years, focused on bronzed skin and a shimmering gold and blue smoky eye that tied in the colors of Tank’s dress.

“When she showed me her dress, I was in love with it,” Terrelle said. “I wanted to make sure she was colorful, yet soft, so we went for a sheer, pretty look,” she added, noting that she used MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish in Gold Deposit along the nose and cheeks to add warmth and a natural contour.