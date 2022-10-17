Tarkan (Kiss Kiss) happy married and dad: photos of his lovely wife and their daughter

On his Instagram account, Tarkan never ceases to post pictures of his young daughter, sometimes by his side, sometimes alone or surrounded by his dad and his mom. To see the smiles, the looks and the hugs that Tarkan, Pinar and Liya exchange on the pictures, the love and the unity of the clan are beyond doubt. A considerable support for the one who, a few months ago, was again noticed for a song.

Last February, Tarkan was released Geççek (It will pass in French, note). Far from his world famous song, this title caused controversy (it is not the first that the artist has encountered during his career.) Only a few days after the broadcast of the clip on Youtube, the video cumulated no less than 10 million views, a record not necessarily well seen by all. For some, this music was only the symbol of protest against the Turkish regime.