“targeting-cultural-sites-is-war-crime”:-iran-on-trump-threat

Donald Trump threatened to cause major damage to cultural sites of Iran (File)

Tehran:

Iran’s top diplomat said any decision to target the country’s cultural sites would be a “war crime”, hours after US President Donald Trump threatened such action in a tweet.

-Having committed grave breaches of int’l law in Friday’s cowardly assassinations, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit again new breaches of JUS COGENS; -Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME; -Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020

“Targeting cultural sites is a WAR CRIME,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in response to a post by Trump warning the US is targeting 52 sites in Iran and will hit them “very fast and very hard” if the Islamic republic attacks American personnel or assets.

