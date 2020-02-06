tarasenko-joins-blues-on-ice-for-practice

Former Blues player Joel Edmundson, center, who now plays for the Carolina Hurricanes gets a hug from Vladimir Tarasenko as he is given his Stanley Cup ring before a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

The Blues play Winnipeg on Thursday night, a familiar face after the Blues lost to them last week in Manitoba, but the big thing at the morning skate was the presence of injured forward Vladimir Tarasenko.Tarasenko has been skating on his own for a while, but this was the first time he skated with his teammates. Tarasenko was on the ice early and stayed late, spending about an hour on the ice. He didn’t take part in any of the line rushes, but in the latter half of practice, when the team did flow drills, he jumped in.

This doesn’t mean Tarasenko’s return is imminent — the original expected return date was the beginning of April, around the final week of the season — but it’s encouraging for everybody for him to be out there.”We were all surprised,” coach Craig Berube. “But I talked to (trainer) Ray Barile yesterday and he said Vladi can skate. I think it’s great, to start incorportating him around the guys, with the team. He can do some drills with us and stuff like that and get his timing down, I think it’s good.”Berube said he didn’t if the timetable for Tarasenko had changed.”I haven’t really checked into that,” he said. “It’s great to have him on the ice for sure. Not only for us, but for him too, to be around the guys, start getting back into that routine for him.”