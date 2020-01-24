tara-sutaria-getting-closer-to-the-kapoors-by-moving-into-ranbir-kapoor’s-building?

IIFA Awards 2018: Ranbir Kapoor awes audiences with power-packed performance













Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria is taking baby steps to come closer to the Kapoors. The actress, who is currently dating Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Adar Jain, is busy on a house hunt. And guess what, she is looking out for a flat in Mumbai’s Vastu Pali Hill building where Ranbir Kapoor’s resides.

So is she trying to get closer to the Kapoors? Quite possible! But according to sources, before her dream could come true, there’s a jerk already. We hear that people residing in the building do not rent out flats to singles and especially Bollywood celebs.

So, it’s a tough situation for Tara who seems to be very keen to secure an apartment in the same building.

Meanwhile, talking about Tara and Adar’s love story, the couple has never been open about their relationship. But stories shared by them on social media speak volumes of their fondness for each other. Tara and Adar have often been spotted on dinner dates together. Prior to Adar Jain, Tara was rumored to be dating her ‘Marjaawan’ co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt going strong

Talking about another Kapoor, Speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage have refused to die down. And rumors of the two getting hitched in 2020 are already surfacing for quite long.

Earlier, there had been reports that Ranbir had asked Mahesh Bhatt for Alia’s hand in marriage. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

As we all know that Alia is currently at the peak of her career and Ranbir too has bounced back in the game after Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The two are also busy with their upcoming projects and only after making themselves free of all their work commitments, Alia and Ranbir would take the plunge next year.

“By that time, both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films,” a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.